Authorities seek tips in series of truck wheel thefts around San Diego County

Posted at 1:08 PM, Mar 18, 2024
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities reached out to the public Monday for help identifying the thieves who have stolen wheels and tires from dozens of parked pickup trucks in neighborhoods across San Diego County.

A total of 25 of the nighttime thefts, mostly involving Toyota 4-Runners and TRD-model trucks, have taken place on roadsides and parking lots in Carlsbad, Escondido, Oceanside, San Diego and San Marcos since January, according to San Diego Police.

Investigators did not release descriptions of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at https://www.sdcrimestoppers.org/. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

