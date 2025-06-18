10News Wake Up Call: Latest on Monte Fire, heat advisory & Israel-Iran

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Here's what you need to know in the Wednesday, June 18, 2025, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Evacuation orders were still in effect this morning for the Monte Fire burning near Lakeside. It started around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and has been burning through rough terrain.

So far, it has charred 340 acres; Cal Fire says it's 10% contained. High winds, dry brush, high heat and low humidity were the factors contributing to the quick proliferation of this fire.

The area of the fire is part of the region under a heat advisory through Wednesday evening at 8 p.m.

Below, you'll find a map highlighting the areas under evacuation orders and warnings:

WATCH: ABC 10News reporter Adam Campos was in Lakeside this morning with the latest information:

Adam Campos live from Lakeside with latest on Monte Fire

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

According to Meteorologist Megan Parry, it'll be a hot one across all of our microclimates throughout Wednesday. Take a look at how widespread today's heat advisory is:

ABC 10News Heat advisory in effect for majority of San Diego County on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

(AP via Scripps News Group) — Israeli warplanes pounded Iran's capital overnight and into Wednesday as Iran launched a small barrage of missiles at Israel with no reports of casualties. An Iranian official warned Wednesday that any U.S. intervention in the conflict would risk “all-out war.”

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei delivered the warning in an interview with Al Jazeera English, saying, “any American intervention would be a recipe for an all-out war in the region.” He did not elaborate, but thousands of American troops are based in nearby countries within range of Iran's weapons. The U.S. has threatened a massive response to any attack.

WATCH: See statements from President Trump and Ayatollah Khamenei below:

Iran warns that U.S. involvement would risk 'all-out war'

Full story for latest on Israel-Iran tensions.

CONSUMER

More Americans are cooking at home to save money, according to major food brands that are seeing shifts in consumer buying habits. With restaurant prices climbing, many shoppers are opting for nutritious home-cooked meals over dining out or purchasing snacks.

According to cost of living database Numbeo, the average San Diegan spends at least $23 when dining out. The average cost of a meal prepared at home is approximately 75% less.

WATCH: Consumers expressed their concerns about high dinner bills in ABC 10News reporter Perla Shaheen's report below:

San Diegans turn to home cooking as cost of dining out rises

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

The Regional Task Force on Homelessness has acknowledged a discrepancy in its Point in Time Count for the El Cajon area, an issue the city brought up at the time the report was released in May.

In this We Follow Through report, ABC 10News reporter Ryan Hill dives into his beat to explain how the disagreement between El Cajon and the task force was settled.

City & Regional Task Force On Homelessness explain Point In Time Count data issues for El Cajon

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: