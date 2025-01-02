10News Wake Up Call: Jan. 2, 2025

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

Federal investigators are trying to determine what caused a U.S. Army veteran tosnap and bring terror to the streets of New Orleans.

Teams of federal agents have been scouring every location tied to 42-year-old Shamsud-Dun Jabbar for more than 24 hours now. Jabbar, a Texas native who served more than a decade in the Army, Reportedly recorded a series of videos in which he said he wanted to kill his family and join Isis in the hours before he sped onto busy Bourbon Street with a rented pickup truck.

He reportedly used the truck to mow down dozens of people during New Year's Eve celebrations in the French Quarter, killing 15 people. He was eventually killed in a shootout with police.

Sources tell our sister station in Denver that the driver of a Cybertruck that exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas served at the same Army base as the culprit of the New Orleans attack. Investigators added that the Cybertruck was rented on the same app used to rent the pickup truck involved in the Bourbon Street attack.

The San Diego Police Department released a statement saying in the immediate aftermath of the attack, it looked into any threats to our area, and as of Wednesday afternoon, there were no known threats.

"We stand ready to respond or assist in any way should information become available," SDPD said. "Public safety is a shared responsibility that requires everyone’s participation. We encourage you to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or information that comes to your attention."

Wednesday, ABC 10News reporter Laura Acevedo spoke to a retired FBI agent about how agents and the agency work to investigate these types of large-scale crimes. See her report below:

An incredible rescue happened early Thursday morning in La Mesa: A man saved a woman trapped in her burning car after she crashed right outside his home, just feet away from his front door.

It happened just after midnight on Baltimore Drive, a short walk away from Lake Murray. The couple told ABC 10News' Breaking News Tracker that seconds after hearing the crash, the husband immediately ran outside.

Two people were inside the vehicle. One woman was trapped, and the homeowner sprung into action to save her. Moments later, the car was fully engulfed in flames. Both of the people inside were taken to the hospital.

The La Mesa Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

Paul Anderegg — ABC 10News

Millions of people across the Golden State are starting the new year with a pay bump. California's minimum wage is now up to $16.50, but the City of San Diego's is even higher: $17.25

ABC 10News reporter Jane Kim broke down the story further Thursday morning:

It was a bill that was supposed to help elderly victims of financial scams. Instead, Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed it. One advocate for SB 278 is a local San Diego family.

ABC 10News anchor Melissa Mecija has been following through with them for the last couple of years as they dealt with not only the financial loss of an online scam, but also the emotional trauma.

Even though the governor failed to take action, the family isn't letting that stop them:

