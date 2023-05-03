Watch Now
10News Anchor Wale Aliyu looks into Biden border troop announcement

Posted at 7:24 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 22:24:58-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - ABC 10News Anchor Wale Aliyu was live at the U.S./Mexico border Tuesday afternoon, where President Biden plans to send 1,500 troops ahead of an expected surge of migrants.

This all comes as the pandemic-era policy, Title 42, is set to end a week from Thursday. The pandemic-era policy allowed border officials to turn away migrants in the name of public health.

With the end of the federal COVID-19 public emergency on May 11, so does Title 42.

