10News Anchor Wale Aliyu looks into Biden border troop announcement

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - ABC 10News Anchor Wale Aliyu was live at the U.S./Mexico border Tuesday afternoon, where President Biden plans to send 1,500 troops ahead of an expected surge of migrants.

This all comes as the pandemic-era policy, Title 42, is set to end a week from Thursday. The pandemic-era policy allowed border officials to turn away migrants in the name of public health.

With the end of the federal COVID-19 public emergency on May 11, so does Title 42.

