$10M program expands solar energy to low-income homeowners in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A new $10 million program announced Tuesday will help low-income homeowners with solar power installation costs for their homes in San Diego.

"Every neighborhood must benefit from our efforts to fight climate change, especially those most vulnerable to its impacts," said City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera. "This program will bring the advantages of solar power to San Diego residents who otherwise can't afford it, providing financial savings and environmental rewards at the same time."

The new San Diego Solar Equity Program, sponsored by San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E), was established under the franchise Energy Cooperation Agreement with the city of San Diego for those homeowners identified as historically unable to access solar energy.

SDG&E said it would dedicate $10 million in shareholder funds toward an equity-focused incentive program. The program will be designed and administered by the Center for Sustainable Energy, a non-profit, to increase access to solar power for low-income homeowners.

The program will provide $1 million per year for 10 years to offset the cost of solar installations for income-qualified homeowners who live within the city that has been identified as communities of concern by San Diego's Climate Equity Index. It aims to cover 100% of solar installation costs for systems up to 6.5 kilowatts at $4 and up to $3,500 for electrical upgrades for homes that need additional preparation for the installation.

"It's important to us the clean energy transition is inclusive – that all residents, regardless of where they live and their socioeconomic status, have access to carbon-free electricity and the benefits it brings," said SDG&E Chief Executive Officer Caroline Winn. "Such as cleaner air, which also leads to healthier communities,"

To sign up for the program or to learn more, visit San Diego Solar Equity Program website. The program will begin accepting applications in September.