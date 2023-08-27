101-year-old retired Marine, San Diego Woman honored at Mr. Soledad

She pioneered the way for women to serve in the military, and 77 years after her service, Randy Tidmore is getting a thank you.

“I really can't believe there are so many people here,” Tidmore said.

On Saturday at Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial, she was given a plaque joining other veterans on the walls, including her husband, Terry.

“If I'm cremated, I don't know. I'll be scattered, and this will be a place for my husband and I to both be,” she said.

Randy is 101 years old. But her legacy as a woman in the military lives on, and the stories from her time in the Marines do too.

“At an intersection, she inadvertently crossed without yielding to the general's marked car. That little incident cost her. Within an hour that incident... it had cost her her license,” Holly Shaffer of Honor Flight San Diego said. “She lost a stripe, and she was given two months of mass duty where she washed dishes in the scullery.”

Randy laughs about it now.

“Look at all this. See? I’m part of this group,” she said.

But with her honor Saturday at Mt. Soledad. Her service and legacy will be shared with visitors for years to come.

“I'm a Marine. No, no, I’m not a past Marine are always, always a Marine,” Tidmore said.

Honor Flight San Diego put Randy's ceremony together. She spent a total of two and a half years in the Marines. Then, she became a stewardess and a tomato farmer with her husband.

