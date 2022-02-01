100 unit affordable housing complex coming to San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) – San Diego County and Affirmed Housing broke ground on a nearly $40 million affordable housing complex for low-income people and families in San Marcos on Tuesday.

The Alora project on 604 Richmar Avenue will include the demolition of 40 older units that will be replaced with 100 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for families earning 30 to 80 percent of the area's median income.

"The loss of affordable units, coupled with the continuously rising rents, is creating housing instability for thousands of San Diegans across the region," said David Estrella, director of Housing and Community Development Services at the County Health and Human Services Agency. "It is very important, now more than ever, that the County take significant steps to preserve and create affordable housing opportunities throughout the region. And Alora is a significant step in this effort."

The four, three-story walk-up buildings will have laundry rooms, a pool, community room, tot lots and 171 parking spaces.

Credit: County News Center





Alora's funding includes $6.25 million from the county's Innovative Trust Fund and funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The county said the complex will remain affordable for 99 years in the community of San Marcos.

The county established the Innovative Housing Fund with the intent to provide gap financing for developments that create or preserve affordable housing.

Alora is expected to open in summer 2023.