10-year-old Ramona boy awake after nearly deadly flu case

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - An East County father is speaking out about his 10-year-old son's harrowing battle with complications from the flu.

A week and a half ago, Tristan started feeling sick.

“A fever and a little bit of a runny nose,” said his father, Cory Tamborelli.

Tamborelli says less than 48 hours later, Tristan became unresponsive.

“He was limp, couldn't move, couldn't talk. It was the most scared I’ve ever been in my life,” said Tamborelli.

Tristan was airlifted from his Ramona home to Rady Children's Hospital. He was placed on a ventilator and into a medically induced coma. His organs started to fail, including his liver.

“It was so bad. I was scared he wasn't going to make it. You feel helpless. Nothing you can do,” said Tamborelli, choking back tears.

Tristan, who tested positive for two different strains of the flu, has several pre-existing conditions stemming from a stroke he suffered as an infant, including epilepsy and a blood clotting disorder.

“Doctors aren’t exactly sure what's happening right now, but they believe the flu is possibly the cause of all of this,” said Tamborelli.

Tristan was removed from the ventilator about four days ago as his condition started to improve.

“I told him, ‘I love you.’ He told me that he loved me back. He said, ‘Come here,’ and puckered up his lips and wanted a kiss, and I broke down,” said Tamborelli.

Tristan's case is part of a sharp rise in local flu cases.

According to the latest county numbers, flu cases this season have surged, to more than 15,500, compared to 539 from this same time last year.

“The doctors said these flu variants are stronger than any they've seen in a long time,” said Tamborelli.

A month ago, a complication at a doctor's appointment postponed Tristan's annual flu vaccination.

As families prepare to gather for the holidays, Tamborelli urges others to get vaccinated and to be vigilant.

"Keep an eye out. If they get sick, and you're not sure, take them to the hospital. I’d hate to have anyone else go through this,” said Tamborelli.

Tristan remains in stable condition, but complications, including kidney issues, will likely keep him hospitalized for weeks, if not months.

According to a Rady Children’s Hospital spokesperson, the hospital is seeing more influenza complications this year, mainly secondary bacterial infections like pneumonia.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help Tristan’s family with medical and other expenses.

