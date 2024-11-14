10 condos, 1 home damaged after main water line breaks in Allied Gardens

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Ten condos and one home were damaged after a main water line broke at the Villa Fontaine Condo Complex on Tuesday night.

The water line broke around 10 p.m., and neighbors woke up thinking it was raining outside until water and mud began to flood their units. Some residents told ABC 10News that a foot of mud came into their apartments during the flooding.

It took the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department over an hour to stop the water flow from the main line.

It is unclear who owns the pipe that broke. Some of the residents say they have experienced multiple water issues while living at Villa Fontaine.

The residents of the damaged units and home received assistance from Red Cross. There is no word on when the residents of the condos will be able to return to the home.

ABC 10News has reached out to the City of San Diego for an update on the water line and also reached out to the property management, who works with the complex's HOA, for comment.