1 shot, killed outside Linda Vista apartment complex

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are searching for a group of men who they say shot and killed a person outside a Linda Vista apartment complex late Tuesday.

The shooting occurred just before 9:30 a.m. in the 6900 block of Eastman Street. Officers arrived at the location to find a man with traumatic injuries to his upper body in the patio area of a home.

SDPD officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue crews began life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say while little is known about the events leading up to the shooting, witnesses have told officers that the victim and his companions were approached by two to three other men who issued a "gang challenge." The suspects reportedly then pulled out a handgun and began firing, striking the victim at least once, SDPD added.

The suspects were last seen fleeing the area in a dark four-door sedan and a dark SUV. SDPD only described the suspects as dark-skinned males.

The victim has been identified but his name is not being released. He was described as a 25-year-old Hispanic man.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 888-580-8477.