Man shot at Vacation Isle Park, person detained

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says a man was shot at Vacation Isle Park in Mission Bay Tuesday morning.

According to police, a suspect armed with a gun shot a man in between the public bathrooms north of the parking lot in the 1400 block of Vacation Road around 11:30 a.m.; a person has been detained.

The victim has a gunshot wound, possibly to the shoulder, and medics were on the way, per SDPD. The City News Service is reporting that the victim's condition was not immediately available; however, he was giving statements to police.

An SDPD lieutenant on the scene told our photojournalist that the shooting happened after the two men were arguing over who got to take a shower first.

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story said the shooting occurred at Paradise Point Resort. That's what police had initially relayed to our newsroom; however, when our photojournalist got on the scene, officers provided a more accurate location of where the shooting occurred.