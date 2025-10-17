1 person injured in Escondido shooting; suspected gunman at large

ESCONDIDIO, Calif. (CNS) - An investigation continued Friday after a late-night shooting that left one person injured in Escondido.

Officers responded around 10:45 p.m. Thursday to reports of a shooting at 475 North Midway Drive, where they discovered a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to the Escondido Police Department.

The victim was taken to Palomar Medical Center. The person's identity and condition were not immediately available.

Police said there was no suspect description, and investigators have not yet confirmed if the shooting was a random or premeditated act.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the EPD or Crime Stoppers at 619- 235-8477.

