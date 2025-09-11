1 person hurt, 1 arrested in stabbing at San Marcos supermarket

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CNS) - A dispute outside a northern San Diego County supermarket escalated Wednesday into a stabbing that left one person wounded and another in custody.

The fight and assault at the Stater Brothers store in the 1300 block of East Mission Road in San Marcos was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Paramedics took one person to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undetermined severity, Lt. Jason Ward said.

What led to the fracas between the two people, who apparently knew each other, was not immediately clear, the lieutenant said.

