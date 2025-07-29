1 person found dead during fire in motel room in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - One person was found dead Monday night after crews responded to a motel fire in Oceanside, authorities said.

The blaze was reported at around 11:45 p.m. Monday inside a room at the Motel 6 located at 3708 Plaza Drive, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

Firefighters forced the door open to the room, where they discovered one deceased occupant, a battalion chief with the department told City News Service. The victim has yet to be identified.

Crews knocked out the flames in under three hours, officials said.

It was unclear if the victim's death was directly related to the fire.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

