1 person dead in Lemon Grove shooting

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) – One person was killed early Thursday morning in a shooting in a Lemon Grove neighborhood, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to the 2100 block of El Dora Street just after 4 a.m. due to reports of gunfire.

Deputies arrived to find an unidentified person with gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances that led to the shooting and person’s death are under investigation.

Details on the suspected shooter were not immediately available.