1 person dead in East County house fire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – One person died after a fire erupted at a home near El Cajon early Friday morning.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said calls came in at around 1:05 a.m. for a home on fire near the intersection of First Street and East Bradley Avenue, just down the way from the Bostonia Bright Beginnings Preschool.

ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker photojournalist Paul Anderegg confirmed with an El Cajon Fire battalion chief at the scene that one person was killed in the blaze.

The chief also confirmed three people and their dog were displaced.

The Santee Fire Department, Heartland Fire Department, American Red Cross, and San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office were also on scene Friday morning.