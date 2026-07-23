1 person dead, driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO - A 32-year-old man was killed and three others were injured when a speeding Porsche caused a nine-vehicle pileup at a Pacific Beach intersection in San Diego, authorities said Thursday.

The fatal crash occurred at 7:59 p.m. Wednesday near 2800 Garnet Ave. at the intersection of Mission Bay Drive, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The 32-year-old was stopped at a westbound red light in a Kia when a westbound Porsche Cayman, driven by a 59-year-old man at a high rate of speed, slammed into the rear of the vehicle. The initial impact triggered a chain-reaction collision that ultimately involved nine vehicles.

Paramedics transported the Kia driver to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the department reported. Three occupants from other vehicles involved in the pileup were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Police arrested the 59-year-old Porsche driver at the scene on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter. Investigators determined alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Traffic officers continued to investigate the collision. Authorities urged anyone with information about the crash to contact Crime Stoppers at 888- 580-8477.

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