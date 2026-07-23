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1 person dead, driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash in Pacific Beach

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SAN DIEGO - A 32-year-old man was killed and three others were injured when a speeding Porsche caused a nine-vehicle pileup at a Pacific Beach intersection in San Diego, authorities said Thursday.

The fatal crash occurred at 7:59 p.m. Wednesday near 2800 Garnet Ave. at the intersection of Mission Bay Drive, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The 32-year-old was stopped at a westbound red light in a Kia when a westbound Porsche Cayman, driven by a 59-year-old man at a high rate of speed, slammed into the rear of the vehicle. The initial impact triggered a chain-reaction collision that ultimately involved nine vehicles.

Paramedics transported the Kia driver to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the department reported. Three occupants from other vehicles involved in the pileup were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Police arrested the 59-year-old Porsche driver at the scene on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter. Investigators determined alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Traffic officers continued to investigate the collision. Authorities urged anyone with information about the crash to contact Crime Stoppers at 888- 580-8477.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
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