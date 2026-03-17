1 man dead, another injured in Fallbrook assault incident

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) – An assault incident in Fallbrook Monday evening left one man dead and another man with serious injuries, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to the 3800 block of E. Mission Road at around 8 p.m. due to a reported assault with a deadly weapon incident.

Deputies arrived to find two men with “traumatic injuries”; one man died from his injuries at the scene and the second man was hospitalized but is expected to survive, according to sheriff’s officials.

Officials said a man at the scene was detained for questioning.

Details on what led to the incident were unclear, but sheriff’s officials noted the agency’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or 858-565-5200, or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.