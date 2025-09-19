Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 killed, another injured in bicycle crash at Lake Murray

The deadly crash at the city reservoir and park near the intersection of Interstate 8 and 70th Street took place shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A head-on collision between two bicyclists on a pathway alongside Lake Murray killed one of them Friday and sent the other to a hospital.

The deadly crash at the city reservoir and park near the intersection of Interstate 8 and 70th Street took place shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The mortally injured person died at the scene of the accident, SDPD Officer David O'Brien said. Paramedics took the other to a trauma center in undisclosed condition.

The bicyclists were described only as adults.

