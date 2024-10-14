1 injured in assault on trolley, police looking for suspect

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says a person was assaulted on a trolley train at the Clairemont Drive Trolley Station Sunday afternoon.

According to SDPD's watch commander, the call about the assault came in at 1:09 p.m., and the victim had been hit in the back of the head with a "heavy metal object." The victim and a friend with them got off at the Tecolote Road Station, the next stop along MTS' blue line.

MTS told police the suspect ran away after getting off at the Hazard Center Station, which is on the green line.

SDPD provided the following description for the suspect:



A man in his 20s

Wearing a dark hoodie and sweatpants

Black and white Nike shoes

Carrying a duffle bag or backpack

The watch commander also said he was possibly a transient.

As of 5:15 p.m. Sunday, the suspect was still on the loose.

Follow this link to see a map of the trolley lines.