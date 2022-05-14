1 driver arrested for DUI in Chula Vista checkpoint

Watch
Posted at 9:36 AM, May 14, 2022
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, and another on a felony warrant at a checkpoint overnight in Chula Vista.

The checkpoint was held in the 600 block of E Street between 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, the Chula Vista Police Department said.

More than 1,740 cars traveled through the checkpoint, 714 were screened and eight drivers underwent sobriety tests.

Police cited nine drivers who were unlicensed or using a suspended license. Six cars were impounded.

The CVPD said it will be conducting additional DUI checkpoints throughout the year in its commitment to lowering deaths and injuries on its streets and highways.

