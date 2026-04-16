1 dead, vehicle sought in Oceanside hit-and-run crash

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash at an Oceanside intersection early Thursday morning, according to police.

Oceanside police said officers were called to Mission Avenue at Mesa Drive at around 5:15 a.m. over a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

Police told ABC 10News the male pedestrian died at the scene and the vehicle involved left the scene.

Details on the suspect vehicle were not immediately available.

Police said the roadway was expected to be shut down for several hours due to the investigation.