1 dead following Coronado house fire

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — One person died following a house fire in Coronado Friday afternoon.

Authorities confirmed that the fire started on the 1400 block of 6th Street just before 1:30 p.m.

One person was found dead on the ground floor of the building, according to the Coronado Fire Department.

At this time, the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is unknown.

Sky10 flew over the scene of the fire, capturing images of the charred home with part of the roof destroyed.

