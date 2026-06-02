1 dead, 1 injured in Valley Center ATV crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An ATV crash in Valley Center left one man dead and sent another to the hospital, the California Highway Patrol confirmed to ABC 10News.

According to the CHP, just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, two men were riding an ATV on a dirt road near the 16000 block of Skype Way when they plummeted down an embankment.

Emergency responders located the men and airlifted them to an area hospital.

The CHP said the 45-year-old driver died from his injuries after arrival, while the 29-year-old passenger was expected to survive after suffering non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, the CHP said.

It was not immediately known if the incident was DUI-related.