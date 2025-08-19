$1,000 reward offered in 19-year-old San Diego murder case

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities sought the public's assistance Tuesday in identifying and locating the person who fatally shot a 31-year-old man in 2006.

At 2:30 a.m. Aug. 19, 2006, Andre Mahan was shot to death inside an apartment in the 4600 block of Nogal Street in San Diego, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the suspect entered the apartment, killed Mahan and shot at his wife, but she was not injured. Her name was not released.

The gunman was described as a male between 17 and 18 years old. He was wearing a red T-shirt over a white T-shirt and a black pantyhose-type material cap on his head.

It was unclear what prompted the shooting, but police have been trying to locate the killer for nearly 20 years.

Mahan was survived by his wife and two young children.

Authorities urged anyone with information to call the SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Crime Stoppers is also offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

