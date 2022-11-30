$1,000 reward offered for help to ID suspect in Nov. 2020 Alta Vista murder

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Crime Stoppers and the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit offer a $1,0000 reward to help identify and find the person responsible for the murder of 44-year-old Gilbert Lee Johnson.

On November 25, 2020, dispatch received several reports about gunshots heard in the area of Varney Drive and Leaf Terrance Court at 7:42 p.m. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found Johnson slumped over in a car with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment but later died.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene to handle the investigation. Based on the initial information, it appears that Johnson was talking to an acquaintance when another car pulled up near him. The driver got out and fired several rounds at him, then got back into the car and drove away.

The suspect is described as wearing all dark clothing and driving an older model white four-door BMW sedan with black mirrors and a moon/sunroof. The suspect was last seen driving away westbound on Varney Drive.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.