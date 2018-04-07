Local Marine raising child cancer awareness by competing in The IRONMAN Triathlon in Oceanside

Capt. John Watkins, whose daughter passed away at 10 months of age from cancer, joins thousands of participants for Oceanside's The IRONMAN triathlon race to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

Watkins posted a Facebook message to his daughter, Millie Mae, on Friday saying his heart was heavy as he prepared for the big race.

"Today marks 10 months. You had 10 full months of life with us on this Earth and we now have spent the same amount of time without you," the post read.

