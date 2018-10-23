Local attorneys, shelters monitoring migrant caravan

SAN DEIGO (KGTV) -- As the migrant caravan makes its way through Mexico, local attorneys and shelters in Tijuana are monitoring their progress, in case the immigrants arrive at the Tijuana and San Diego border.

The group Federal Defenders of San Diego worked illegal entry cases during the last caravan in April. Kara Hartzler is one of their attorneys, she says theirs already a daily backlog with immigration cases and this caravan will further overwhelm the system.

Hartzler says many immigrants from April's caravan are still in the asylum process.

It's estimated the new caravan is 4,000 to 7,000 immigrants in size, roughly three times bigger than the one in April.

In Tijuana, shelters are having meetings to prepare for the possibility of a large arrival.

In a series of tweets Monday morning, President Trump called the latest caravan a "national emergency" and threatened to cut off aid to certain Central American countries, adding that he's already alerted Border Patrol and the military.