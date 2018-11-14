List of missing in fire includes many in their 80s and 90s

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities searching through the blackened aftermath of California's deadliest wildfire have released the names of about 100 people who are missing, including many in their 80s and 90s, and dozens more could still be unaccounted for.

As the names were made public, additional crews joined the search, and the statewide death toll climbed Wednesday to at least 51, with 48 dead in Northern California and three fatalities in Southern California.

"We want to be able to cover as much ground as quickly as we possibly can," Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said. "This is a very difficult task."

Nearly a week after the blazes began, California Gov. Jerry Brown and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke toured the area.

Brown said he spoke Wednesday with President Donald Trump and that the president pledged "the full resources of the federal government."

"The natural world is the power, and we create a lot of comfort and we create a lot of security," Brown said. "But at the end of the day, we are physical beings in a biological world."

Zinke said many factors contributed to the blazes. He urged people not to "point fingers" and focus on moving forward.

A sheriff's department spokeswoman, Megan McMann, acknowledged that the list of the missing was incomplete. She said detectives were concerned about being overwhelmed with calls from relatives if the entire list were released.

"We can't release them all at once," McMann said. "So they are releasing the names in batches." She said the list would be updated.

Authorities have not updated the total number of missing since Sunday, when 228 people were unaccounted for.

Meanwhile, friends and relatives of the missing grew increasingly desperate. A message board at a shelter was filled with photos of the missing and pleas for any information.

"I hope you are okay," read one hand-written note on the board filled with sheets of notebook paper. Another had a picture of a missing man: "If seen, please have him call."

Some of the missing are not on the list, said Sol Bechtold, who is searching for his 75-year-old mother, Joanne Caddy, whose house burned down along with the rest of her neighborhood in Magalia, just north of Paradise, the town of 27,000 that was consumed by flames last week.

Bechtold said he spoke with the sheriff's office Wednesday morning, and they confirmed they have an active missing person's case on Caddy. But Caddy, a widow who lived alone and did not drive, was not on the list.

"The list they published is missing a lot of names," Bechtold said. Community members have compiled their own list.

Greg Gibson was one of the people searching the message board Tuesday, hoping to find information about his neighbors. They've been reported missing, but he does not know if they tried to escape or hesitated a few minutes too long before fleeing Paradise, where about 7,700 homes were destroyed.

"It happened so fast. It would have been such an easy decision to stay, but it was the wrong choice," Gibson said from the Neighborhood Church in Chico, California, which was serving as a shelter for some of the more than 1,000 evacuees.

Inside the church, evacuee Harold Taylor chatted with newfound friends. The 72-year-old Vietnam veteran, who walks with a cane, said he received a call Thursday morning to evacuate immediately. He saw the flames leaping up behind his house, left with the clothes on his back and barely made it out alive.

Along the way, he tried to convince his neighbor to get in his car and evacuate with him, but the neighbor declined. He doesn't know what happened to his friend.

"We didn't have 10 minutes to get out of there," he said. "It was already in flames downtown, all the local restaurants and stuff," he said.

The search for the dead was drawing on portable devices that can identify someone's genetic material in a couple of hours, rather than days or weeks.

Before the Paradise tragedy, the deadliest single fire on record in California was a 1933 blaze in Griffith Park in Los Angeles that killed 29.

The cause of the fires remained under investigation, but they broke out around the time and place that two utilities reported equipment trouble. Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, who takes office in January, sidestepped questions about what action should be taken against utilities if their power lines are found to be responsible.

People who lost homes in the Northern California blaze sued Pacific Gas & Electric Co. on Tuesday, accusing the utility of negligence and blaming it for the fire. An email to PG&E was not immediately returned.

Linda Rawlings was on a daylong fishing trip with her husband and 85-year-old father when the fire broke out.

Her next-door neighbors opened the back gate so her three dogs could escape before they fled the flames, and the dogs were picked up several days later waiting patiently in the charred remains of their home, she said.

After days of uncertainty, Rawlings learned Tuesday that her "Smurf blue" home in Magalia burned to the ground.

She sat looking shell-shocked on the curb outside a hotel in Corning.

"Before, you always have hope," she said. "You don't want to give up. But now we know."

