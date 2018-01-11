Lilac Fire 911 calls describe fire's destruction, 211 frustration

"No, honey, I can't even get anything. I dialed 211 and there's nothing. There's not even a ringtone," the woman said.
The Lilac Fire burned 4,100 in San Diego, destroyed 157 structures and damaged 64 others. Thousands were forced to evacuate the Bonsall area due to the blaze.
At least six injuries were reported. Three civilians suffered non-life threatening burn injuries and another was treated for smoke inhalation. One firefighter suffered a dislocated shoulder but reset his arm and jumped back into battling the fire. A second firefighter was hospitalized for smoke inhalation.
10News reporter Bree Steffen delves into the 911 tapes and how residents reacted on 10News at 11 p.m.