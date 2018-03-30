Lawyer: City of San Diego treats dockless bikes better than its homeless

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A lawyer claims the city of San Diego is treating dockless bicycles better than its homeless population.



In a class-action lawsuit filed against the city, Scott Dreher said the issue boils down to a poorly written law that is used to hassle homeless people.



The law, known as the encroachment statute, makes it a misdemeanor offense to place objects along a public street or sidewalk, among other things.



During the recent hepatitis A outbreak in downtown San Diego, citations surged.



However, Dreher said dockless bikes violate the law but offenders have not been penalized.



“You see a statute that's so vague that it can be subjectively enforced, that's just wrong. It goes against everything we were taught,” Dreher told 10News.



The San Diego City Attorney’s Office has not yet filed a response to Dreher’s suit.



Officials turned down 10News’ requests for an interview.



Meanwhile, Dreher said he met with the city and thinks a solution could be to build more storage units for the homeless.