Lawsuit alleges Southern California company 'negligently' ignited Thomas Fire

(KGTV) - Three lawsuits filed in Ventura County claim Southern California Edison negligently started the largest wildfire in California's history.

The lawsuits accused employees and/or contractors with SCE of igniting dry vegetation during construction, starting the Thomas Fire on Dec. 4, 2017, according to KREM.

The suit, filed on behalf of residents whose homes were destroyed by the fire in Santa Paula, Ventura, and Ojai, said the construction site was located in a canyon behind Ventura Ranch KOA Holiday campground near Steckel Park.

RELATED COVERAGE:

KREM reported the lawsuit names Ventura County and Casitas Municipal Water District as a defendant. The suit alleges the water district didn't provide adequate water pressure to fire hydrants in Ventura and Ojai for crews.

The Thomas Fire has scorched 281,893 acres across Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. The fire was reported 92 percent contained as of Jan. 3, 2018, almost one month after it ignited.

Fire crews are still investigating the cause of the blaze.