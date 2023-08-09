Las Vegas woman said she stabbed driver who would not let her merge, arrest report shows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was rushed into surgery Monday after he was stabbed by a 30-year-old woman when he was trying to pick up his kids, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

According to an arrest report, Las Vegas resident Akira Mays got into a road rage incident after she picked up her child from an elementary school. She told police she was leaving a parking lot and merging into one lane. She said the driver of another vehicle, a white SUV, raced ahead and prevented her from merging.

The driver of the white SUV pulled to the side of the road near Steele Elementary School on Eldorado Lane. Mays also got out of her vehicle and said the man driving the SUV started to yell at her.

Moments later, the passenger of Mays's car — her son exited the vehicle and told the man to "not talk to his mother that way," according to a statement to police provided by Mays.

Police said Mays's son pushed the man, and then Mays stabbed him. He said he sought help from nearby school staff and was transported to the hospital.

Mays left the scene but was later convinced by a family member to call the school and talk to a police officer.

Police also gathered video footage that corroborated their evidence and stories from the victim and the suspect. However, the video did not clarify the primary aggressor, according to police.

The arrest report says Mays is arrested for alleged battery with a deadly weapon and has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center.