Las Vegas concert shooter's autopsy released

LAS VEGAS (KGTV and AP) - An autopsy released Friday on Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock showed he had anti-anxiety medication in his system but was not under the influence of the drugs during the massacre.

The medical report indicated Paddock had taken benzodiazepines. The drugs were found in his urine but not his blood, suggesting he was not under the influence of the medication, according to the autopsy. Paddock was overweight but otherwise healthy.

The autopsy was released in response to a lawsuit brought by The Associated Press and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

RELATED: Stephen Paddock may have targeted Southern California

Paddock killed 58 victims and injured more than 800 people on Oct. 1 when he opened fire on a crowd attending the Route 91 concert.

Paddock shot and killed himself before officers entered his suite at the Mandalay Bay hotel.

SLIDESHOW: Photos show Stephen Paddock's suite at Mandalay Bay