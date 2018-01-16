Largest skate park in San Diego County opens Tuesday in Linda Vista

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A highly-anticipated skate park opened Tuesday in Linda Vista. At 34,000-square-feet, the park is the largest in San Diego County and one of the largest in the state.
The park accommodates skaters of all levels and includes a variety of rails and a full 360-degree pipe. The project also includes a pedestrian bridge that connects the area to the rest of the park.
“We are in the middle of the largest park expansion effort in modern city history because I want every neighborhood, every family and every child to have a park where they can make memories of their own,” Mayor Faulconer said.
In his State of the City address earlier in January, Mayor Faulconer spoke about improvements like the skate park he has worked to make a reality.
The Mayor joked during the address as he made mention of the people who were breaking into the park before its opening to use it.