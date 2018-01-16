Largest skate park in San Diego County opens Tuesday in Linda Vista

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A highly-anticipated skate park opened Tuesday in Linda Vista. At 34,000-square-feet, the park is the largest in San Diego County and one of the largest in the state.

The park accommodates skaters of all levels and includes a variety of rails and a full 360-degree pipe. The project also includes a pedestrian bridge that connects the area to the rest of the park.

“We are in the middle of the largest park expansion effort in modern city history because I want every neighborhood, every family and every child to have a park where they can make memories of their own,” Mayor Faulconer said.

In his State of the City address earlier in January, Mayor Faulconer spoke about improvements like the skate park he has worked to make a reality.

The Mayor joked during the address as he made mention of the people who were breaking into the park before its opening to use it.

The skate park is one of two skate parks in San Diego that will be opened this week. The second park will open Wednesday at the Park de la Cruz Neighborhood park in City Heights.

In 2014, the city received a more than $4 million grant from the State of California Department of Housing and Community Development to design and build both of the skate parks.

The Tony Hawk Foundation also contributed $40,000 to the Linda Vista Skate Park, according to their website.

“This new destination is one of the largest municipal skate parks in the state that will be enjoyed by Linda Vista and San Diego for years to come,” said City Councilmember Scott Sherman.

Other park improvements include new lighting, landscaping, shade structures and walkway and restroom upgrades that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Since 2016, the city has opened or began construction on more than two dozen parks.