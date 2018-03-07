SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) -- Firefighters responded to a small fire in Santee Tuesday night.

The 1.5 acre fire broke out near the campground around 7 p.m. on Father Junipero Serra Trail and Bushy Hill Drive in Mission Trails Regional Park.

Deputy Fire Chief Steven Lozano tells 10News the fire is between two bodies of water in the park, moving east to west in a marshy area.

Because of the fire's location, firefighters are having a difficult time accessing the blaze and are walking through knee-deep mud, Lozano said.

The fire is contained, but Lozano says they will have have resources deploy water on it Wednesday morning as a precaution. Crews anticipate being at the fire scene all night to monitor hotspots.

At this time it's unclear what or who may have caused the fire.

*10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

Watch a Facebook live of the fire in the player below: