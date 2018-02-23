Large apartment complex bursts into flames near Los Angeles

PICO RIVERA, Calif. -- Firefighters responded after a large apartment complex burst into flames outside of Los Angeles Thursday afternoon.

One person was taken to the hospital after the fire. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The fire erupted in Pico Rivera. Firefighters said portions of the roof have collapsed as a result of the fire.

The entire apartment complex has been ordered to evacuate. According to firefighters, the fire started in the center of the building and spread quickly.

