Laguna Beach High School investigating AI-generated nude photos of students

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (CNS) - Laguna Beach High School is investigating reports Tuesday of inappropriate or nude photos of students created with artificial intelligence being distributed, and the Laguna Beach Police Department is assisting the school district.

Principal Jason Alleman sent a letter to parents Monday about the investigation into the photos. In the letter, Alleman said "these incidents can have far-reaching impact on our campus culture."

"These actions not only compromise individual dignity but also undermine the positive and supportive environment we aim to foster at LBHS," Alleman said in the letter.

The photos might have been shared among students through text messages and parents were informed about the photos last week.

The Laguna Beach Unified School District released a statement about the photos and said the safety and security of students is the district's top priority.

"We are required by law to keep student discipline matters confidential to protect the privacy and well-being of our students. In any situation that arises, the safety and security of our students is always our top priority. Simultaneously, it falls within our role as educators to guide students toward understanding the consequences of their actions, particularly in terms of their impact on peers and the wider campus community. High school is a pivotal time for shaping students, offering us the opportunity to nurture them into empathetic individuals who are mindful of the world around them. Maintaining a careful balance between accountability and empathy is essential as we navigate and address critical issues."

Laguna Beach High School is planning to host panel discussions this week covering online privacy, legal and ethical considerations of sharing content, the impact of online behavior on future opportunities and relationships and managing digital footprints.

"We share deep empathy for the students and families involved, understanding the distress and worry they, as well as the wider student body, may be experiencing," Alleman said in his letter to parents.

The school has not identified the students responsible for creating or sharing the photos. The school has not revealed the number of victims either.

In March, the Beverly Hills Unified School District expelled five eighth grade students for their involvement in generating AI nude photos of classmates and sharing them.

