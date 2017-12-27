Kearny Mesa nursing facility forced to evacuate after reported gas leak

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Residents of a nursing facility in Kearny Mesa were forced from their rooms Wednesday after a reported gas leak.

Sky10 was over Life House San Diego nursing facility, located at 2828 Meadow Lark Dr., where residents could be seen gathering outside the building just before 10:30 a.m. Many of the residents were covered in blankets or wheelchair bound.

Emergency crews were called to the building on reports of a gas leak. It was not clear if the leak was nearby or inside the building.

It's not clear how many people were forced from the facility. No injuries were immediately reported.

No further information was released.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 10News as more information becomes available.