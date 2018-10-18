Keane Hayes details encounter with shark

(KGTV) - Shark attack survivor Keane Hayes said he thought it was a friend who tackled him as he was lobster diving, but he quickly realized it was a shark.



“I dive down, and then I come back up and feel something tackle me. I knew my shoulder or arm was broken,” the 13-year-old said as he described the ordeal in front of classmates. “I come up, and at first I thought it was Noah, my buddy, trying to mess with me. I look over to where I last saw Noah, and then his snorkel is smaller … it’s not Noah, and then I start seeing blood.”



Keane said he then started swimming to a nearby kayak to head back to Beacon’s Beach. From the beach, Keane said he took a “super-fast” helicopter ride to Rady Children’s Hospital.



Asked what his reaction was to being attacked by the shark, Keane said, “My first reaction was to get to the kayak because if I kept on swimming, I was worried I’d get bit again. I first started screaming, ‘Help,’ ‘shark,’ ‘I’ve been bit.’”



