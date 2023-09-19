Junior's, the famed New York cheesecake eatery, is opening its first West Coast location in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A staple New York eatery famous for its cheesecake will open its first West Coast outpost this fall on the north end of Las Vegas Strip.

Junior's Restaurant and Bakery, "widely recognized as home to the world's most fabulous cheesecake," will open in November across from Randy's Donuts at Resorts World Las Vegas, a spokesperson announced in a press release on Tuesday.

If you follow any kind of travel or food content online, chances are you've already heard of Junior's. Over the decades since it opened in Brooklyn in the 1950s, the restaurant has gained fame around the country for its New York-style cheesecake, deli sandwiches, steak burgers and full-service bar.

Junior's Resorts World location will be the brand's sixth location in the U.S. The new venue is expected to seat 300 people and offer a full-service breakfast, lunch, dinner, late-night menu and bar along with its legendary cheesecakes.

"I feel like I just won the jackpot," said Junior's owner Alan Rosen. "I hope that both residents and visitors to the city will also feel lucky that they will be able to enjoy the World's Most Famous Cheesecake, as well as all the delicious breakfasts, lunches, dinners, drinks and our other skyscraper desserts."

Rosen, who is among the third generation of his family to own Junior's, noted that his grandfather Harry Rosen, who opened the original Junior's in Brooklyn, "absolutely enjoyed coming to Vegas whenever he could. So I know he'd be thrilled that we are opening a location in the city he loved almost as much as New York."

Here's what you can expect to find at Junior's Las Vegas location:



Junior's homemade cheesecakes in some two dozen flavors, including the original New York plain, strawberry, chocolate mousse and red velvet and new favorites like pumpkin, Key lime and Oreo

breakfast classics including Junior's award-winning french toast, giant omelets, and lox and eggs

lunch and dinner options including Junior's acclaimed steak burgers, deli sandwiches and chef specialties

a curated cocktail program at Junior's full-service bar.

A grand opening date for the new restaurant had yet to be announced as of this report.