Judge considers San Diego County DA motion to keep 'Bolder than Most' rapist in custody

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A judge Friday will consider the San Diego County District Attorney’s request to stop the release of the man known as the “Bolder than Most” rapist.



Earlier this week, the DA’s Office filed a motion that would keep 56-year-old Alvin Quarles in custody and prevent his release into the far East County community of Jacumba Hot Springs in November.



The DA’s Office said they were against Quarles’ release due to “the danger we believe he poses to the community.”



Quarles, now 56, earned the “Bolder than Most” nickname because authorities said he attacked women at knifepoint while they were sleeping and often forced his victim’s male partner to watch or take part in the sex crimes.



In 1989, Quarles was sentenced to 50 years in prison for carrying out more than a dozen sexual assaults.



Quarles became eligible for parole in 2013, but he was transferred to a state hospital in 2014 because one of his victims objected. He was declared a sexually violent predator.



In August, the Department of State Hospitals proposed having Quarles transferred from Coalinga State Hospital to a home at 43050 Desert Ranch Road after a judge found that he was eligible for conditional release into the community with supervision.



The decision was angrily opposed by Quarles’ victims and County Supervisor Dianne Jacob, who called state officials “callous and careless” for “targeting rural East County by again moving to dump yet another sick sexually violent predator into the community.”



Two victims, Cynthia Medina and Mary Taylor, launched a petition to have Judge David Gill reconsider Quarles’ release.