D.A. files motion to stop 'Bolder than Most" rapist release

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The San Diego County District Attorney's office has filed a motion to stop the release of the 'Bolder than Most' rapist. Alvin Quarles is set to be released by the end of November in Jacumba Hot Springs. The announcement of the D.A.'s motion came late Monday night. Two of his survivors had been fighting for Summer Stephan's office to get involved.



On Tuesday, they reacted to the news, saying they are surprised but thankful. Cynthia Medina and Mary Taylor were both assaulted by Quarles in the late 1980s. They are worried that he will re-offend when he's released.

Quarles earned his nickname because authorities said he attacked women at knifepoint while they slept and often forced his victim's male partner to watch or participate in the sex crimes. He was convicted of sexually assaulting over a dozen women.

The district attorney's office sent 10News the following statement regarding their motion: Alvin Quarles is a dangerous predator and the District Attorney’s Office will continue to use every legal avenue at its disposal to protect the community. Our office had been researching our options and today we filed a motion to have the judge reconsider releasing Quarles into the community. (The motion will be argued in court on Friday morning; it is attached.) The District Attorney’s Office has strongly and repeatedly opposed the release of Mr. Quarles into the community based upon his prior crimes and the danger we believe he poses to the community. We’ve also opposed his release based on the fact that the doctor who conducted Mr. Quarles’ annual review, the director of Coalinga State Hospital, and the director of CONREP (conditional release program) were all three opposed to a finding that he could safely be treated in the community. In spite of our arguments, the court ultimately disagreed with our assessment and ruled that Mr. Quarles could safely be treated in the community. We are now asking the court to reconsider its decision to release Mr. Quarles into the community of Jacumba Hot Springs, as well as its decision to release Mr. Quarles from Coalinga State Hospital to be supervised in the community. Our office is committed to protecting the public and working with individuals who were victimized by this defendant.

The survivors have started a new petition for judge David Gill, hoping he'll have a change of heart on his own decision. The court date is set for Friday.

If you'd like to sign the petition click here.