Survivors of Israel-Hamas war share harrowing experience at music festival attack

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — It was an emotional night for Karen Haddad, as she reflected on her escape from Hamas to a crowd of San Diegans. She was one of the survivors from the Israel-Hamas war who flew to Del Mar on Sunday night.

Haddad said she was at the Nova Festival on Oct. 7. She said she ran from Hamas terrorists as they shot at her and her four friends.

“When they started shooting, we jumped out of the car with our hands on our heads," said Haddad. "We were praying nothing would happen to us."

She said Israel Defense Forces soldiers protected them and told them to hide behind a shelter.

“A lot of people started to come. There were bullets on them. People bleeding so much, barely walking.” Haddad said.

Daniel and Neriya Sharabi were also at the festival, and said they did their best taking care of other survivors.

“We do whatever we can," Daniel Sharabi said. "This is the spirit of the fighter in Israel.”

However, they couldn't save everyone. Daniel Sharabi shared a video showing one of his friend being taken hostage.

Haddad found her best friend dead among 260 others.

“A hole in my heart for my friend and for everything I've been through," she said. "I saw the death in my eyes. I don’t know how I’m feeling.”

Bulletproof Israel, a nonprofit organization setting up this event, sent out medical supplies, tactical gear, and equipment to Israel. Click here if you'd like to donate.