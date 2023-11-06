Demonstrators calling for ceasefire in Gaza gather outside Sen. Alex Padilla's office in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Drivers honked their horns and demonstrators loudly chanted in front of California Senator Alex Padilla’s office in downtown San Diego on Monday.

“The people have spoken, the people do not want another war,” said Jazz Massoud, a Palestinian demonstrator.

They’re frustrated with the violence they’ve seen in the war between Israel and Hamas, some of which has impacted their own relatives.

“My cousin was shot the other day," Massoud said. "He’s thankfully alive at this point but the violence getting stronger and stronger.”

Massoud said he's worried about his family in the West Bank.

Jewish Voice for Peace in downtown San Diego calling for a ceasefire to the Israel-Hamas War. More to come on @10news pic.twitter.com/QjuMvx09vg — Perla Shaheen (@perlashaheen) November 6, 2023

“Each day I wake up and check my phone to make sure none of them have passed,” he said.

A group called the Jewish Voice for Peace organized the the demonstration to demand a ceasefire.

"My vision of the future is a peaceful world, one which we can coexist without violent conflict," said Lily Ostrer, a leader of Jewish Voice for Peace.

The group said it dropped off a letter at Senator Padilla's office. In it, they ask him to stand by them.

Jewish Voice for Peace Letter to Senator Alex Padilla

“One day we’ll look back on this moment with great shame," Massoud said. "I hope you can hold your head up during that moment and say ceasefire now.”

Oz Laniado, the executive director of a pro-Israel organization called StandWithUs sent 10News a statement in response to these demonstrations.

"We all want this war and suffering to end... At the same time, Israel has an obligation to dismantle Hamas so terrorists can never commit such horrific atrocities again," part of the statement read.

A representative from Senator Padilla’s office told 10News the senator will share his reaction to this demonstration later on Monday.