Irvine police searching for man who allegedly stole $1,700 worth of caviar from Whole Foods

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) -- Irvine police are searching for a man who was caught on camera as he allegedly stole $1,700 worth of caviar from a Whole Foods grocery store in December.

In their weekly Wanted Wednesday post, officers shared a photo of the suspect walking down a store aisle with a basket and a shopping bag in his hands just days before New Year's Eve at the store on Irvine Center Drive.

"This is not Jason Statham filming an action scene in a grocery store," the post said.

Instead, they said it's a man who allegedly selected several items to appear like he was on a "typical shopping trip" before he hid the caviar inside a paper Whole Foods bag that he had with him, according to the post. He left the other items behind as he left the store.

"I don't know that we've had $1,700 worth of fish eggs stolen," said Irvine Police Department Public Information Officer Kyle Oldoerp. "Definitely a large amount, and I don't know what he did with it. That's the million-dollar question."

