Investigation underway following hazmat situation near UCSD

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The FBI is investigating following a hazmat situation in La Jolla Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, the incident started around 1 p.m. on the 9400 block of La Jolla Farms Road near UCSD and the Scripps Reserve trail.

Throughout the afternoon, people who appeared to be workers at the home could be seen sitting outside with bags wrapped around their lower legs.

The unidentified substance is being cleaned up by hazmat crews and, at this time, it's unclear what led to the situation.

Neighbors say the home was being rented out and a new tenant recently moved in.

The Department of Environmental Health said they found a contaminant and that it is contained with no threat to the community.

The final Hazmat crews left around 7:30 p.m.