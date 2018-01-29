Injuries reported in wrong-way crash on Interstate 5

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle on Interstate 5 in the National City area, prompting an emergency medical response.



According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. on southbound I-5 near the transition to state Route 15.



CHP officials said a driver was spotted driving southbound on the northbound lanes of state Route 125 in Spring Valley before going westbound on the eastbound lanes of state Route 54.



The driver then transitioned to I-5, traveling northbound on the southbound side.







CHP officials said the vehicle tried to make a U-turn near the I-5 transition to SR-15 but collided with an SUV.



Multiple injuries were reported, but the extent of those injuries or how many people were hurt is not known.



RELATED: Check traffic conditions



Traffic was backed up for several miles on southbound I-5 due to the incident.