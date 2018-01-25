Initiative to protect San Diego countryside kicks off

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diegans will be gathering signatures in an effort to put a new initiative on the November ballot.

The initiative is called “Safeguard Our San Diego Countryside” and aims to protect San Diego’s general plan.

Some developers want to make changes to the general plan and build homes on the land currently zoned for low-impact use.

San Diegans gathered Wednesday along the Embarcadero to announce the signature drive.

Those supporting the drive say the changes to the general plan won’t solve the housing crisis in San Diego but only take away open spaces.

If passed, the initiative would require voter approval for any changes to the general plan.

Supporters have until mid-May to gather the 110,000 signatures needed to get the measure on the ballot.