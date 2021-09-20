Watch
News

Actions

Inflation forces homebuilders to take it slow, raise prices

items.[0].image.alt
Elise Amendola/AP
In this June 24, 2021 photo, lumber is piled at a housing construction site in Middleton, Mass. Rising costs and shortages of building materials and labor are rippling across the homebuilding industry, which accounted for nearly 12% of all U.S. home sales in July. Construction delays are common, prompting many builders to pump the brakes on the number of new homes they put up for sale. As building a new home gets more expensive, some of those costs are passed along to buyers. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Rising Prices Homebuilding
Posted at 9:45 AM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 12:45:10-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rising costs and shortages of building materials and labor are rippling across the homebuilding industry, delaying construction and prompting many builders to pump the brakes on how many homes they put up for sale.

Lumber futures hit their lowest level in more than a year last week after vaulting nearly fivefold to an all-time high in May.

The roughly 64% drop since then reflects an uptick in production and a pullback in demand from builders as prices skyrocketed. Still, the decline has yet to translate into lower costs for many builders.

Meanwhile, the industry is contending with a bevy of other elevated costs for windows, doors, flooring, roofing and other types of construction products.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO LEARN MORE

CLICK TO LEARN MORE